Christmas made in Sheffield with Roundabout
The exclusive selection of seasonal greetings has been created by Matt Cockayne, Nip Snipz, Luke Horton, JAM Artworks and Drawn by Woodsy and all designs offer a distinctive local take on Christmas.
“We are delighted that some of the region’s most popular artists have shared their talent with us, creating a truly original range of cards,” said Roundabout fundraising manager Emily Bush.
“This is the first time we have had our own Christmas card selection and we hope people will support us and help spread the word about the work we are doing with some of the region’s most vulnerable young people, both at Christmas and throughout the year.”
A pack of five cards costs just £5, plus £1.70 postage. The full range is available now at the Roundabout website at roundabouthomeless.org/support-us/christmas-fundraising/