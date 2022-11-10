Due to the cost of living crisis, many parents are facing the prospect of their children having nothing to open on Christmas day. For some families, this means they will struggle to afford

basic necessities.

Major Gary Rockey-Clewlow, Salvation Army church leader, said: “Every year we ask people to donate new toys and gifts to our Christmas present appeal so we can distribute

The Salvation Army in Woodhouse, Sheffield, has launched a Christmas present appeal to ensure every child has a gift to unwrap this year

them to families whose children would otherwise not receive a gift.

“This year, we are expecting the number of families requesting help to rise as a result of the cost of living crisis. Please support our Christmas Present Appeal to help our drive to ensure vulnerable children in Woodhouse will have something to open on Christmas day.”

Last year, the Salvation Army supported around 100 families with toys and food hampers. This year, they have already started receiving requests for support ahead of Christmas.

The church on Tannery Street, Woodhouse, will be collecting donations of new unwrapped toys and food items until 16 December. You can drop them off between 9am to 12.30pm. The gifts will be sorted and distributed to children and families in the area through their networks and via local groups and services.

The Salvation Army have suggested that gifts can include anything from educational toys, baby clothes, bath toys, books, including learn to read books (for babies and toddlers) to dolls and action figures, sports equipment and clothing, toiletries (please try to ensure non- allergic ingredients if possible), gloves, scarves, hats, T-shirts, hair accessories and gift vouchers for older children.

Woodhouse Salvation Army will also be hosting a Christmas Fair on Saturday, November 26, between 10.30am and 1pm, with stalls, food and the chance to meet Father Christmas, plus a

family carol service on Sunday, December 18 at 4pm. All are welcome.

You can follow the Salvation Army’s work year-round and donate here: salvationarmy.org.uk/donate

