Christmas in Sheffield: Longshaw Estate to kick off the festive season with new Christmas Tree Festival
Santa Claus will be visiting Sheffield’s historic Longshaw Estate for one weekend only.
Christmas will get underway at the National Trust’s Longshaw Estate this year with the first ever Christmas Tree Festival on Saturday November 25 and Sunday November 26.
In celebration of the first weekend of Longhsaw’s long-running annual Christmas tree sale, the free-to-enter festival will see visitors meet Father Christmas and tuck into delightful festive food and drink. Fun outdoor seasonal games and creative crafts where you can make your own decorations to take home will also be on offer.
For almost 50 years, Longshaw Christmas trees have been decorating people’s homes over the festive season. Each year, rangers and volunteers expertly grow a small selection of trees on site to be sold. Other trees on offer are from carefully chosen British growers, who have been selected for their quality.
Mark Bull, a Peak District ranger for the National Trust, has been helping people choose the right tree to take home from Longshaw for over 15 years. He said: “We are out working in nature year-round in some of the most spectacular landscapes the UK has to offer, so we really know and respect our trees.
“We like to say a tree bought is a tree planted, as money raised through selling Christmas trees supports the conservation we do. Over the last year we’ve been restoring wood pasture at Longshaw, enabling us to plant more native trees such as rowan, oak, holly and hawthorn to provide a better habitat for wildlife and protect the woodland against climate change. We’ll also be planting individual trees across the estate that will grow as features in the landscape for many years to come.
“Our Christmas trees are important to us and the care that goes into them really shows. We love to make sure we match the right tree to the right person and offer expert advice on caring for your tree and what to do with it once the holiday season is over.”
Christmas trees will be on sale from November 25 until December 23 from 9.30am to 4pm, just off the main Woodcroft car park.
