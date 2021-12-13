Food Works was set up to upcycle surplus and locally grown ingredients into food and drinks.

Its ‘Just Meals’ range offers environmentally friendly meals that give more back to the planet than they take.

Jo Hercberg and Ash Cooke, of Food Works

Each Just Meals dinner is created using fresh, surplus and locally grown ingredients.

The containers they come in are 100 per cent compostable.

There are three central Food Works hubs as well as a rising number of partner hubs around Sheffield.

In a recent Facebook post, Food Works announced it has started to prepare Christmas dinners

The post said: “Throughout December the kitchen teams are preparing festive Just Meals.

“Look out for them with a Christmas logo in the freezers - regular (meat) and vegan versions available.”

The three main Food Works hubs in Sheffield are located in Handsworth, Sharrow and Upperthorpe.