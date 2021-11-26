Christmas appeal launched to help struggling families in Rotherham

Rotherham’s Food for People in Crisis (FiC) Partnership consists of a number of organisations that help people deal with emergency situations by providing them with food and other support.

As the pandemic continues to bring challenges for many families, the appeal hopes to provide basic supplies and festive treats for those who may be struggling this Christmas.

Teresa Brocklehurst, director of services (infrastructure) at Voluntary Action Rotherham and Chair of the FiC Partnership, said: “Christmas is a time for giving and The Food in Crisis Christmas Appeal is an opportunity for the kind and generous people of Rotherham to come together and make a real difference to the lives of those who, particularly during this dreadful pandemic, find themselves in crisis in our community.

“Every donation, no matter how small, is welcome. Every penny donated will go to help those in particular who need this festive period to bring some cheer through the provision of special parcels to top up basic supplies with those items that will make a big difference during this difficult time”.

All donations go to the families in need.

Cheques should be made payable to: ‘People in Need (VAR)’ and sent to Voluntary Action Rotherham, The Spectrum, Coke Hill, Rotherham, S60 2HX.