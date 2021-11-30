Christmas appeal: Give the gift of kindness urges Sheffield volunteer group

The St Vincent de Paul Society, based in Lowfield, provides furniture and household essentials to families and individuals experiencing hardship in all its forms.

Its Christmas Kindness Appeal launches on November 30 and runs throughout December. It will raise money for the SVP’s work at grassroots level and thanks to donors, all contributions will be matched pound-for-pound up to £45,000.

The SVP supports anyone regardless of background, their past, ethnicity, race, faith, age, gender, or however many times they ask for help

The society is an international Catholic volunteering organisation and national president Helen O’Shea said: “Every Christmas many of us spend time searching for the perfect gift to give our loved ones, and all too often end up giving them something they don’t really need, or perhaps even want.

"But make a donation to the SVP this Christmas and you can be sure you are giving someone who has very little exactly what they need most.

“We know that is true because we spend time with every person we help and support, listening to them, understanding their situation and finding out how we can best help them cope with the challenges in their lives.

“So, whether it’s a piece of furniture in a child’s bedroom or an emergency food parcel for a hungry family, we’ll turn every donation into the perfect gift.”

Society bosses say for almost 35 years, St Vincent’s Sheffield has been a haven of welcome for the people of the city and transforms thousands of lives.