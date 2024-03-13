Chris takes on tough Three Shires challenge for St Luke’s Hospice
Chris is competing in the Three Shires 30 Mile Fell Race, the challenge that takes competitors through the spectacular landscape of Derbyshire, Staffordshire and Cheshire.
And he hopes that by the time he has passed the finish line, he’ll have raised at least £500 for St Luke’s Hospice.
The event takes place on April 6 and Chris is now in training and determined to ignore a niggling foot injury.
“The 5700ft of elevation is really going to hurt my knees, thighs, calves and back but if people St Luke's support can bear the pain they are in, then my pain is insignificant in comparison,” he said.
“I’m doing it essentially for myself, to prove that I can, but if I can make a few pounds for St Luke’s along the way, then so much the better.
“My mother-in-law volunteers at the St Luke’s Gleadless shop so I do know something about the great work St Luke’s is doing.
“Please give a small amount, nothing major, to help make people a little more comfortable during their final weeks - every little bit makes a difference!”
To support Chris visit www.justgiving.com/page/chris-sugden-1707998345936