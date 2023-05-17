Chris Pine brings empanadas to the Writers Guild of America strike in Hollywood

Chris Pine and Patty Jenkins bring empanadas to the Writers Guild of America strike and protest with picket signs.

On Monday Chris Pine was spotted at the Writers Guild of America strike which is taking place on the streets of Hollywood and New York. The Dungeons and Dragons actor was spotted holding a sign that said “SAG-AFTRA Supports WGA”. According to writer Jonterri Gadson, Chris brought empanadas to feed the hungry writers who he was striking alongside.

The Emmy nominated writer, Gadson, tweeted a photo of the A list celebrity wearing dark blue jeans, a simple white T-shirt and shades alongside Wonder Woman film director, Patty Jenkins. She captioned the snap: “Chris Pine brings empanadas to the picket line. Me: you should call them em-pine-nadas. Get me back to work! I’m giving great jokes away for free! #WGASTRONG”

Fans were quick to tweet their approval with one saying: “Ok first? Very punny! Second, this confirms why he’ll always be my favourite Chris. Third, he’s looking more like his hunky handsome father than ever. Good genes (and cool jeans!)”

Others were keen to show their support of Patty too adding: “Great to see *two* Captains, together! Glad he brought some sustenance for a great cause. Let’s get you paid for those jokes!”

WGA members are striking after the Alliance of Motion Picture and Television Producers failed to renew their contract which demanded reasonable salaries, sustainable working conditions and a guarantee that AI wouldn’t be used instead of human writers.

Since the writers strike started on May 2, celebrities have turned out to support WGA members picketing for a better guild contract. Since most TV shows and movies have suspended production until the strike is resolved, stars, writers and filmmakers have been joining the ranks and showing their support for the members of the Writers Guild of America.

