South Yorkshire youth homelessness charity Roundabout’s Yorkshire Chocolate Festival comes to a new venue, the Doubletree by Hilton Sheffield Park at Meadowhead in Sheffield, on October 19.

Live music, workshops and more than 70 stalls featuring all things chocolate will once again make the event a chocolate lover’s paradise, bringing together some of the county’s best bakers, crafters, chocolatiers and makers!

From brownies and doughnuts to hot chocolate mugs and wax melts, there promises to be something for everyone with a sweet tooth.

Roundaboujt's Yorkshire Chocolate Festival is back - picture by Megan Woodhouse

“After taking a break for a year, we are delighted to confirm that The Yorkshire Chocolate Festival will be back for a third time, offering our friends and supporters an even greater taste experience,” said Roundabout events fundraiser Denise Lawrenson.

“Interest in the Chocolate Festival is already high and we have an impressive list of chocolatiers, makers and traders already signing up to take part.

“We do have more spaces than ever to fill though so we’d love to hear from any traders linked to chocolate, sweet treats and simply feeling warm, cosy and autumnal!”

For more information or to apply for a space at The Yorkshire Chocolate Festival visit roundabouthomeless.org/event/yorkshire-chocolate-festival/