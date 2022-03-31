Children’s Hospital Charity: Chatsworth Walk returns to raise money for Sheffield Children's
The Children’s Hospital Charity has announced that its Chatsworth Walk will retun this year for the first time since 2019.
After two years of virtual events due to the Covid-19 pandemic, the walk around the Chatsworth Estate will return on Saturday June 11.
Participants can choose between a 3km or 10km route on the day. Starting at 10am, the walk will take people past Chatsworth House, up Lodge Hill and through the medieval Stand Woods, past the Hunting Tower, the Swiss Lake and the Aqueduct created as part of the beautification of the Stand Woods.
There will also be activities on the day, including the ‘Find Theo’ orienteering challenge for £1 before. All participants will receive a fundraising pack and medal too.
To sign up to The Children’s Hospital Charity’s Chatsworth Walk, visit events.tchc.org.uk/event/chatsworthwalk
For a limited time only, use code ‘EARLYBIRD10’, to get 10 per cent off.
The money raised will help Sheffield Children’s where it is needed most, including by building a new helipad on the roof of the hospital.
With more than half the cost now having been raised, it is hoped with support from the public that fundraising for the £6m project can be completed this year and construction can begin in 2023.
Currently, air ambulances land in Weston Park where critically patients are then transported across a busy road under a police escort before entering the Emergency Department at Sheffield Children’s Hospital.
The helipad will reduce the delays for patients who need urgent critical care as soon as possible from across South Yorkshire, Derbyshire and Lincolnshire. To find out more visit tchc.org.uk/appeal