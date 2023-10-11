Young people with terminal cancer in Sheffield have their wishes come true through Dragonfly Cancer Trust
“Some children haven't got long left at all."
Dragonfly Cancer Trust wants to provide more keepsakes, experiences and support for young people with a life-limiting cancer diagnosis in Sheffield.
The Trust provides memories, keepsakes and cash gifts worth up to £500 at Sheffield Children’s Hospital, Weston Park Hospital and Bluebell Wood Children’s Hospice for patients under the age of 25.
Natalie Hickinbottom, regional Sheffield fundraiser for the Trust, said: “We feel that not many are aware of our services, but we want to spread the word so people come to us and we can support them.
“Some children haven't got long left at all, and we've got something sorted for the next day, something for them to enjoy before they go. Whatever they request, we do our best to get it done for them. We had a request for a glass heart a few weeks ago, that said ‘I love you more’.”
The Trust often organises short breaks, trips to Center Parcs and zoo trips, as well as, heartbreakingly, funeral outfits and bill payments that people don’t want to leave behind.
Natalie added: “I have a few family members with cancer themselves. I want to do something for other families in that situation, particularly when everything is so expensive.”
They also provide resources for siblings, including memory boxes from their loved one and guidance on navigating the grieving process.
Activity boxes are also sent out three to five times a year, to over 60 locations across the country, providing hours of distraction and a creative outlet for patients and their families.
“Arts and crafts are of course low down on the hospital budget, so we try to do that for them. It's really special to see families get involved and forget what's going on for a while,” says Natalie.
The Trust is on the lookout for volunteers in Sheffield, and is working up to some large scale fundraising events which may include a flash dance in the city centre.