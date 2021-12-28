Members of Darnall Education & Sports Academy (DESA) regularly carry out community work and youth activities in Darnall.

A spokesman said: “On Christmas Eve our young people went out to deliver gift bags to the elderly residents of Darnall to develop harmony and better inter community relations.

“Youths from the local community delivered care packages to our neighbours to firstly bring a smile to their faces and secondly to help bring a sense of togetherness at this time of the year.

“At DESA our philosophy is to instill kindness, compassion and generosity in all our young members.

“These interactions between the youth and senior members of our community will result in social harmony and a feeling of belonging amongst all. These are the teachings we are aiming to educate the present and future generations with to make our local community an example for others to follow.”

He added: “We met some wonderful members of the community who shared their stories of living in Darnall over the decades. Harry, in his 70s, mentioned the overall sense of pride living in a diverse community and the care they receive has kept them wanting to stay in Darnall.

“The youths were able to hear this first hand and we believe it will help them appreciate the difference their visits and efforts have made to others, as the youth of today are the future of tomorrow.