The annual fundraising and fun day will be capped off by the annual TV special with Pudsey Bear and the nation’s favourite celebrities.

So what can you do this Friday?

When is Children in Need 2021?

Children in Need will return this Friday, November 19, for its annual fundraising telethon with comedy and entertainment to raise money for disadvantaged children.

The annual Children in Need appeal will take place this year on Friday, November 19, 2021.

The telethon and comedy special will air on BBC One and BBC Two.

It is likely to run between 7.30pm and 2.30am, but this might change depending on Covid restrictions.

The evening is a showcase of entertainment and appearances by celebrities, touching appeals for funds and stories from those helped by Children in Need.

Undated BBC handout photo of BBC weatherman Owain Wyn Evans who completed a 24-hour drumathon for Children In Need, raising more than £1.6 million for the charity.

What will schools be doing for Children in Need?

Schools across the country often make Children in Need a fun day for pupils.

They often hold a non-school uniform day with a small donation to take take part.

If you’re stuck with what to wear, The Star contacted a number of schools in Sheffield to ask what they were doing for Children in Need day.

Many said their theme for the day were spots or pyjamas, or else just casual clothes.

Of course, repping with official Children in Need or Pudsey Bear clothing is also a good choice.

None of the 15 primary schools The Star spoke to, however, were planning anything specific or any big event for the day.

Check with your child’s primary school to see if they are putting any special spin on non-school uniform day.

What is Children in Need 2021’s theme?

The 2021 theme for Children in Need is ‘Together, We Can’.

It will focus on reaching out to disadvantaged children with a message that they are not alone.

In a short video on the theme, TV personality and fitness icon Joe Wicks shared his own experiences growing up, saying: “As a child, I grew up in a household with two parents who both experienced mental health issues and as young kid, I was scared and confused.

"There are millions of children across the UK living with parents with mental health issues and you're not alone.

"It's not your fault and things are going to get better, that's the most important thing to know, that however you're feeling today, it's temporary.

"Together, we can help children and young people across the UK know that they are not alone, and that we are here for them."

The Children in Need charity has raised over £950million over the years for disadvantaged children and young people.

Now in its 41st year, the event kicked off in 1980.

Children in Need said the show will be ‘a jam-packed evening of entertainment when an exciting line-up of familiar faces get together to help raise money for disadvantaged children around the UK’.

It comes after last year’s show had to go ahead without a studio audience due to Covid-19 safety restrictions.