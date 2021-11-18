Dexter Jeffery from Rawmarsh, Rotherham is raising money for BBC Charity Children In Need, which celebrates its 41st anniversary this week.

Although the Monkwood Primary School pupil has never been a fan of running, he wished to take on a personal challenge.

According to his father, Simon Jeffery, 42, his eldest son has been doing taekwondo for about four years and enjoys swimming.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Dexter and his younger brother, Rafael, 2.

Dexter said: “This is my first time doing it. Yes, I get tired because I still do my fighting and then I go running or I do swimming then I now do running.”

But he is enjoying every minute of it as he receives enormous support from his teachers and friends from school.

He said: “My friends are all very supportive of me. Some even wanted to join me on my run on Wednesday.

‘Perfect role model’

Simon said Dexter initially planned to just raise £40, but he surpassed his target in a matter of days, with over £100 having been raised for the charity.

He said: “He started the challenge on Sunday. First run took him 16 minutes and the second one, it took him 15 minutes. I can't believe it, to be honest.

“We are always proud of him but he has taken it to a different level by doing this. He is taking the whole thing in his stride despite how difficult it is.

“We always support him, especially when it's challenging himself to help others. Perfect role model. In particular is his little brother, Rafael, who watches his every move.”

Pudsey Bear will return to the television screens tomorrow to mark Children In Need’s 41st anniversary.

The live telethon aims to raise millions of pounds for disadvantaged children and young adults in the UK who are impacted by poverty, disability, disease, abuse, neglect, and behavioural or psychiatric challenges.

The annual Children In Need show, which airs on BBC One and BBC Two on November 19, is several hours long and features a variety of celebrity guests, short documentary films, and comedy specials.

To support Dexter and his fundraising campaign, please go here.