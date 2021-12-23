After weeks of practising the carols on their lunch breaks, 21 children from Walkley Primary School visited Northfield Nursing Home on Roebuck Road and sang for the residents in the home's garden on Tuesday.

The children, aged 9-10, also made personalised Christmas cards addressed to each of the residents which were delivered in person as a surprise for the delighted audience.

Sally Travis, a teacher at Walkley Primary School, said: "We were thrilled to have the opportunity to take part in some festive singing at the nursing home and delighted to be able to connect with our local community and spread some festive cheer to all the residents and staff.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Northfield nursing home residents in Sheffield delighted with Christmas carol visit from Walkley Primary School children

"The year five pupils have shown fantastic dedication by attending a choir practice during their lunch breaks. They've all been very excited to take part in the event!"

Jean Horton, a resident of Northfield, said: “Wasn't that a beautiful carol concert from those little children. I can't get over how good they were.”

Children from Walkley Primary School also shared their excitement about the experience.

One said: "I loved doing the singing because it's a very generous thing to do."

Another said: "I know how hard it is in care homes as I've been to visit people in care homes before and I did this to wish them a merry Christmas."