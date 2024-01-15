A Chesterfield doggy daycare business is set to feature on Channel 5 show, Dogs Behaving Badly, later this year.

The show’s host, Graeme Hall visited Rose Cottage Doggy Daycare to hire the centre’s ‘field of freedom’ to train two dogs.

The space was used to teach the dogs to walk better whilst on a lead, with Rose Cottage providing a secure location with large fencing, in case the pets were misbehaving. The epsiode is expected to be aired in the summer of 2024.

Dawn Brown, owner of Rose Cottage Doggy Daycare, said: “Graeme was a very chatty, great guy. He spent time with me and my team before and after the filming. He also signed books for us and we have lots of pictures with him.

Graeme Hall and Dawn Brown. Credit: Destination Chesterfield

“To be picked out of the whole of Derbyshire to use our field was amazing, and will definitely help us to stand out. He said they searched for a field to hire and ours came up when they researched our services.

“They were highly impressed with our site, our branding, and our whole different take on dog care in general. We were happy to oblige and would of course welcome further filming if required whilst in our region.”

Rose Cottage Doggy Day Care can offer dog owners a full day of enrichment for their beloved pets, covering basic physical emotional and social needs – resulting in a happy dog at the end of the day.

The business will feature on TV later this year. Credit: Destination Chesterfield