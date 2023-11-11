Chesterfield dogs: Springer Spaniel owner shocked after mother gives birth to 14 puppies
Brad Bluff carried Lola and her 14 puppies on his shoulders during the devastating flooding in Chesterfield last month and, sadly, one of the pups passed away.
A dog owner who was left shocked when his beloved pet gave birth to 14 puppies will be selling a dozen of the newborns to loving forever homes when they are old enough.
Brad Bluff, aged 27, a heating engineer, was told that Lola, his two-and-a-half-year-old springer spaniel, was expecting six or seven puppies. But he got more than he bargained for, when Lola welcomed a staggering 14 puppies in total.
Brad said: "I only expected six or seven. I’ve seen eight and I thought surely that’s it, then there were 10 and I thought ‘come on, no more’. But it just kept going and going and going. I couldn’t believe it, I’m still shocked. She started giving birth to them just before 9am and it lasted almost until 6pm – I felt as if I had been to work."
But the full day of supporting Lola, was not the only challenge Brad faced – as he had to carry Lola and her pups on his shoulders when Chesterfield was hit by flooding during Storm Babet's onslaught.
He said: "On the day the storm hit I took her (Lola) to my mum’s in the morning and went to work and then I was coming back from work and I couldn’t get home. I fetched her from my mum’s and walked through the water with her, and 14 puppies, on my shoulders to get her home safe.
"The streets were so flooded that I basically had to go swimming with them all on my shoulders."
Sadly, one of the puppies has passed away, but Brad is planning to keep only one of the 13 remaining pups – and will sell the other ones when they are old enough.
He said: "They are amazing, I would love to keep them all, but the last couple of days have been so hectic. I will only keep one so that Lola has company. I want to find them good forever homes where they can be happy."
All puppies are sprocker spaniels – a mix between a cocker spaniel and a springer spaniel.
Anyone who is interested in getting one of the dogs can contact Brad via email [email protected] at or phone 07776809566.