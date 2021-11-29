Cheeky young Sheffield United fan's two-fingered salute at Coventry City match goes viral
A cheeky young Sheffield United fan’s two-fingered salute to rival fans has gone viral, racking up more than 100,000 views.
The young supporter who looks to be no older than 10 can be seen cuddling up to a woman in the stands during the Blades’ home game against Coventry City on Saturday, November 20, before peeling away and directing the rude gesture towards visiting fans.
The woman spots the boy’s actions and pushes his hands down before looking over at the opposition fans and smiling, presumably seeing the funny side despite her initial embarrassment.
Read More
The 12-second clip was shared on the Football League Fan Banter Facebook group, where it has been viewed 118,000 times and generated nearly 600 comments.
The comments are overwhelmingly admiring, with one person dubbing the boy a ‘true Blade’ and another calling him a ‘proper lad’.
It was one of the few entertaining moments in the goalless draw, just days before manager Slavisa Jokanovic was sacked and replaced by Paul Heckingbottom.