The young supporter who looks to be no older than 10 can be seen cuddling up to a woman in the stands during the Blades’ home game against Coventry City on Saturday, November 20, before peeling away and directing the rude gesture towards visiting fans.

The woman spots the boy’s actions and pushes his hands down before looking over at the opposition fans and smiling, presumably seeing the funny side despite her initial embarrassment.

Sheffield United fans at Bramall Lane, where one young supporter was filmed directing a two-fingered salute towards visiitng Coventry City fans (pic: Tim Goode/PA Wire)

The 12-second clip was shared on the Football League Fan Banter Facebook group, where it has been viewed 118,000 times and generated nearly 600 comments.

The comments are overwhelmingly admiring, with one person dubbing the boy a ‘true Blade’ and another calling him a ‘proper lad’.