Cheap travel fares being offered to under 18s in Sheffield - this is how you can get a Zoom pass
Transport bosses are reminding young people to apply for a travel pass to take advantage of cheaper fares this summer.
Wednesday, 4th August 2021, 10:07 am
More than 120,000 under 18s in South Yorkshire are eligible and are being encouraged to apply for a Zoom Under 16 and Zoom 16-18 Travel Pass.
Benefits include 80p single bus or tram journeys, half-fares on local trains and access to a range of discounted one, seven and 28 day tickets.
Apply online at travelsouthyorkshire.com/ticketsandpasses/zoom or call Traveline on 01709 515151.