Sheffield College pastry lecturer Len Unwin and two of his students have put their patisserie skills to the test to make a showpiece for an outdoor exhibition. The three-dimensional sculpture was crafted from the equivalent of 350 Cadbury’s bars and was melted into shape using two tempering machines.

It was inspired by artist Christina Sporrong’s Flybrary sculpture, which has been on display during ‘Radical Horizons’, an outdoor exhibition that has been at Chatsworth across 2022 showcasing art from Burning Man.

Len Unwin, curriculum team leader for Sheffield College’s catering and hospitality course said: “It was great to enable our students to use traditional patisserie skills and techniques for this ambitious project. Taking part in employer set briefs ensures that our students develop the skills that the catering and hospitality industry need. Our thanks go to Jason Kendra, private chef at Chatsworth House.”

The chocolate was moulded onto angular shaped foam panels. Once it set, the panels were removed and the two halves were positioned into place. The sculpture will be the centrepiece of an upcoming dinner in Chatsworth Hall’s Great Dining Room.

Ruby Osborn and Amy Hobson, who are MSK Academy students at the college and completing Advanced Professional Cookery qualifications, were also involved.