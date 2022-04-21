Queenie and Bronte, the farmyard’s two new Albion calves, have both been born in the last few days.

Melissa Underwood, the farmyard manager, said: “We are delighted to welcome our two beautiful Albion calves.

“They’re incredibly rare and I have always wanted to have some of these wonderful cows here. Given their local heritage it feels like the perfect fit at Chatsworth farmyard.”

Albion cows have been called Bakewell Blues due to their local origins, but due to dwindling numbers, the breed is listed as a ‘priority’ breed by the Rare Breeds Survival Trust (RBST).

The farmyard is also expecting a Suffolk Punch fowl in a few weeks.

The Suffolk Punch is also an endangered breed and the farmyard’s expecting mare, Eugenie, is one of 72 females remaining in the UK, making it more endangered than Giant Pandas.

Eugenie delivered Huxley, who has quickly become a visitor favourite, last year.

The farmyard is home to a number of rare breeds including Shire horses, Cream Legbars, Derbyshire Redcap Chickens and are also expecting additions to their rare Bagot goat and Gloucester Old Spot pig populations.

Chatsworth farmyard was given RBST-accreditation last year due to its work trying to conserve the populations of rare breeds of animals.

The RBST works to preserve rare breeds and expand their numbers for the future.