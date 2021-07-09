Charnock Bike Track dreams of tarmacking surface to create year-round sports facility

Charnock Bike Track Club meets with MP Clive Betts.

Charnock Bike Track, based off Bowman Drive, is searching for funding opportunities and support so they can make the free sports venue an all-year round facility.

The project has dreams of tarmacking the stunt cycle track and building a small child route so it can welcome all ages.

But before then, the club’s volunteers need support.

Sheffield South MP Clive Betts said “I can see why Charnock Bike Track is popular with local communities. The volunteers have done great work maintaining the sporting facility and it would be great if their aspirations for improving the site materialise.”

Local business owner, volunteer and chair of Charnock Bike Track Club, Anthony Naylor said “The volunteers have worked exceptionally hard to keep the track maintained and the area free from litter.

"We have great support from Charnock football club, councillors and volunteers. We are always looking for more volunteers to help litter pick and maintain the site as well as people wishing to get more involved in the running of the club.

"We are hopeful to receive the funding needed to make the improvements to the site so everyone can enjoy it all year round.”

This sporting facility proved to be even more popular during lockdown and has seen an increase in visitors from across Sheffield and even other cities.

The site is very popular with children and teenagers as a source of much needed entertainment and fitness.

The club is asking members of the public to support them online by following their Facebook page, ‘Charnock Bike Track Club’.

The project has also been working with local councillors and MPs to seek funding advice to help improve the facility.

Anyone with enquiries or who wishes to get involved with the club are being asked to contact Anthony Naylor via the Facebook page or by emailing [email protected]