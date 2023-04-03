Charlotte Crosby was forced to defend herself after being criticised for flying business class with baby daughter

Charlotte Crosby has hit back at critics who blasted her for flying business class with her baby daughter.

The Geordie Shore star, 32, from Sunderland, was accused of disrupting fellow business class passengers as she travelled to Dubai with her daughter Alba.

Whilst many fans loved the collection of sweet photos shared on Instagram , one of Charlotte’s followers claimed a passenger sitting in business class looked irritated by the reality TV star and her daughter.

The follower posted: "The woman is livid as she’s booked business class and there’s a baby disrupting her reading"

Another agreed saying: "yes I thought that too".

The former Geordie Shore star was quick to react writing: “Aw no honestly that woman was absolutely lovely and loved Alba to bits she couldn’t believe how well behaved she was and was giving her lots of compliments!!!! She was a really lovely lady".

Charlotte posted a series of photos from her trip so far on her Instagram page and highlighted how much Alba looked like her nan, who passed away recently.

She said: "Holiday mode DUMP p.s. is this Alba or my nana in these pics ?!

Charlotte added: “Felt a little upset this morning with a wave of sadness about my nana 😭💔 I guess it comes in waves and that pain won’t ever go away. But EVERYTIME I look at my beautiful little Alba Jean and I say her name. I’m reminded of my amazing nana.”

Fans loved the photos and took to Instagram to comment.

One said: “Babies come into our lives at the exact moment they are needed xxx”

Celeb pal, Charlotte Dawson, added: “I think she’s the double of your beautiful nana ❤️ thinking of you my gorgeous girl always xxxxxxx”

This comes after Charlotte talked to OK! Magazine about her prenatal depression. She opened up about feeling very low and not being able to talk during the first trimester of her pregnancy with her daughter Alba Jean.

Charlotte said: “It was a down feeling I’ve never experienced before”.

She discussed how strange it was that she couldn’t verbalise her emotions: “It’s just a weird, strange feeling.”

In her autobiography ‘Me, Myself and I’, the 32 year old wrote: “When I was around eight or nine weeks pregnant, suddenly, out of nowhere, I took a dive.”

The former party animal struggled to adjust and thought: “This is meant to be the happiest time of my life – what the hell is wrong with me?"

Thankfully, Charlotte began to feel like the cloud had lifted at around week 10 of her pregnancy and slowly began to relax with the support of her partner, Jake Ankers, 32.

However, the star faced further criticism when choosing to give birth on camera. Charlotte has been subject to ‘mum-shaming’ from viewers of her reality show ‘Charlotte in Sunderland’ after showing footage of the birth of her daughter Alba.

Whilst many congratulated the new mum, some were quick to comment negatively.

One said: "Such beautiful photos! But please be careful with putting your hospital number out to the world, it’s confidential xx"

Another added: “Would delete the name band picture off… not good to have those whole details on the internet”

