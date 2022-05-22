Sheffield Talking News (STN) is a small charity which was founded in 1988 and is run entirely by volunteers.

The charity produces audio recordings for anyone unable to access the written word, chiefly those who are sight-impaired.

Local news, interviews about people and places of interest in the city as well as a magazine are turned into audio recordings.

Sheffield Talking News

During the pandemic, volunteers recorded entirely from home and as with other organisations, this has changed the way the service operates forever, with some volunteers now prefering home recording.

The charity said, after much planning and consultation, it decided to start alternating weeks in both the homes of volunteers and a purpose built studio at Mappin Street.

The studio was incorporated by Sheffield Royal Society of the Blind when their building was demolished back in 2007 and replaced by their new home in 2009.

It said: “Improvements and changes in technology and the editors now working solely online, instead of cutting and pasting newspaper articles, has meant a great deal of adaptation for the volunteers.

“The charity was fortunate to continue recruiting over the past two years and existing volunteers have adapted well to the new way of working.”

In January 2021, in the middle of the pandemic, STN introduced a regular Weekly Information Bulletin which seeks to inform listeners of new and innovative ideas and developments for the visually impaired.

An editor selects material from websites, newsletters and other sources to present an interesting update to help enhance the lives of those who listen.

Recent editions of the ‘Out and About in Sheffield’ series have been on the Norfolk Heritage Trail, taking in Manor Lodge, Norfolk Park and the City Cemetery.

The most recent development has been to liaise with the national charity ‘Silver Stories’ to share readings by children from Sheffield schools.

To listen, volunteer or donate please go to their website or telephone 0114 278 0440.