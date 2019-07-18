Charity golf day raises an incredible £100,000 for Sheffield charity
A charity golf day brought together businesses from across Sheffield recently, to raise funds for Neurocare.
The annual event raised well over £100,000 earlier this month, as men and women from 45 different South Yorkshire businesses battled it out on Hallamshire Golf Club’s 18-hole course.
All the money raised will help support Neurocare’s work to improve the lives of people affected by brain injury and disease.
Neurocare supports the neurological centre of excellence at Sheffield Teaching Hospitals NHS Foundation Trust, which treats patients with a range of neurological conditions. The charity works with neurosurgeons, scientists, nursing staff, patients and their families by funding state-of-the-art equipment, world class research, training, support and ward facilities.
Neurocare fundraiser, Beth Porter, said: “It’s fantastic to know that all of our hard work has paid off, and being able to say we’ve raised over £100,000 with IFM is incredible.
“That amount of money is going to make a tremendous difference to so many people who access our support.
Sign up to our daily newsletter
“The work Neurocare supports is vital, and the funds raised cover the costs of vital research, and help to improve the quality of care and treatment that local patients receive.
“I would like to take this opportunity to thank our sponsor, IFM Insurance, who have been amazing to work with. Finding such incredible sponsors is hard for any charity, but finding a business that is both so helpful and involved in organising this event has been an added bonus.”
Mark Barlow, managing director of IFM Insurance, said: “It was great that so many local businesses took time out to help raise this fantastic sum for such a great cause.
“We had some fun along the way but most importantly, Neurocare was the real winner on the day.”
Email beth@neurocare.org.uk for details on supporting Neurocare.