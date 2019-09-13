Chaotic scenes as Prime Minister Boris Johnson visits Sheffield shopping centre

There were chaotic scenes as the PM arrived for a tour of the market stalls at Fox Valley in Stocksbridge this afternoon.

A large crowd of both Brexiteers and Remainers jostled around Mr Johnson as he spoke to market traders.

Date: 13th September 2019. Picture James Hardisty. Prime Minister Boris Johnson at Fox Valley Shopping Centre, Stocksbridge, Sheffield. Pictured Prime Minister Boris Johnson, with (right) Miriam Cates, Conservative parliamentary candidate for Penistone & Stocksbridge, South Yorkshire.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Thanks, {{email}} has been added to our newsletter. If this is the first time you have subscribed to emails from JPIMedia Ltd, the publishers of The Star, please check your inbox to verify your email address. Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

There were cries of ‘Get us out Boris’ in reference to the the UK’s impending departure from the European Union mixed in with shouts of ‘Tell the truth Boris’ – a nod to denied claims the Prime Minister may have lied to the Queen about why he prorogued Parliament.

After making his way from the crowds into a building at the shopping complex, the Prime Minister answered questions from The Star about the UK’s delayed exit from the EU in his own inimitable way.

He said: “We are just going to punch through. As they say in The Doors song we have got to ‘break on through to the other side.’

“We have got to get through October 31 and get this thing done and we are not waiting around.”

Date: 13th September 2019. Picture James Hardisty. Prime Minister Boris Johnson at Fox Valley Shopping Centre, Stocksbridge, Sheffield.

READ MORE: Police slice through red tape to help front line officers serve the public

Referencing the crowds he added: “It was quite a noisy reaction, what was going on?”

Mr Johnson also said he believes very strongly in the Northern Powerhouse and ‘devolving powers to the north.’

He added: “We want to spend more money on the NHS, increase spending on every kid in every school and put more police on the streets.

Date: 13th September 2019. Picture James Hardisty. Prime Minister Boris Johnson at Fox Valley Shopping Centre, Stocksbridge, Sheffield.

“I believe very strongly that those are the right priorities.”

A number of shoppers gave their verdict on his visit.

Andrew Bamford, aged 69, of Deepcar, said: “I think give him a chance, it cannot be any worse than it has been.

“I voted remain but they have been talking in Parliament long enough, people are fed-up of it and it is time to get out.”

Jill Bramall, aged 57, of Stocksbridge, said: “It shows just how shambolic our MPs are. They have been talking about this for over three years now.

“A vote was taken. Deal or no deal, it is time to get out.”

The PM’s visit was part of a whistle stop tour of South Yorkshire.

He also attended the Conference of the North at Magna Centre in Rotherham, an event aimed at getting organisations and authorities across the north to work more closely together on major projects.

His visit there was not welcomed by everyone however as members of the Rotherham Stand Up To Racism group organised a protest outside the venue.