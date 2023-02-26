A prime-time TV show is calling on people in Sheffield who have recently purchased a 'fixer upper' to come forward and receive renovation tips from property experts.

Channel 4's hit home renovation series, Worst House on The Street, is looking for people from the Sheffield area to take part in its second series. Whether you're the new owner of a run-down terraced house, a rickety bungalow, or a home that needs a bit more than just a lick of paint, the show makes renovation easy.

On the show, the team follows the renovation journeys of families, couples or friends from all over the UK who have recently bought a 'fixer upper' and want to transform it into their dream home.

Those that take part receive professional help and advice from property experts, brother and sister Stuart and Scarlette Douglas on the best way to renovate, style and add value to the home that they are doing up.

At the end of the project, the pair will reveal how much their innovative and thrifty changes have increased the value of the property by.

A spokesperson for the show said: “At this stage in the process of making our programme, we are looking for participants that have either just purchased their home, or are close to completing - and about to begin their renovation process, which must be completed within our filming time frame of March to May or June 2023."

