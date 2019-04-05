Chance for Sheffield Half runners to get last minute race training

Runners are getting in their final training before the half marathon with a charity night run.

Hundreds of people from across Sheffield will gather to take part in Run For All’s Neon Night Run on Saturday.

The race will set off from the Travelodge near Meadowhall at 8pm, and will raise money for YWCA Yorkshire.

Race organiser Rowan Thompson said: “This years Neon Night Run promises to be our biggest and best yet.

“Hundreds of runners will be taking part in our 5K and 10K fun runs to help raise money for YWCA Yorkshire, who are an amazing charity that everyone at Run For It is thrilled to be involved with.'

The charity supports women, children and families through a range of accommodation, support, empowerment and advocacy services.

Free neon will be given to every runner and celebratory fizz, cake and medals will be waiting at the finish line.

A portion of each ticket sold will be donated to the YWCA, who will also be hosting a raffle on the night.

The route is described as ‘a scenic, fast and flat out-and-back route which is great for PBs’.

It is family, wheelchair and pram friendly. There are no time limits and no age restrictions.

There’s just 15 places left for the event, which can be purchased here until 6pm tonight, April 5.