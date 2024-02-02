Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Karen’s 2023 ball at Sheffield’s Crowne Plaza Royal Victoria Hotel, along with a quiz night at Dore and Totley Golf Club, raised an outstanding £12,000 for St Luke’s patient care.

That means that Karen and her friends have now raised £69,433 for St Luke’s – and the aim is to reach £100,000 in the next two years.

Karen started her fundraising challenge after seeing the standard of hospice care received by mum Ann at the end of her life and as she faced the final stages of cancer.

Karen and her fundraising team present their latest cheque to St Luke's

“I really can’t say how delighted I am to have raised so much money for such a great charity,” said Karen.

“I am passionate about St Luke’s and the work they do and I have a great organising committee who are equally enthusiastic.

“My mum died 16 years ago now but the fundraising continues as a tribute to her life.”

Plans are already underway for Karen’s 2024 Ball, which will be held Crowne Plaza Royal Victoria Hotel on October 19.

Also in the pipeline are proposals for an evening of line dancing and a Northern Soul and Motown event - dates and venues will be announced soon.

“The whole team just love what we are doing and it was the girls who support me who said we should try to get to £100,000 in the next two years.

“So now we have a challenge to meet and with the support of all our friends I hope we can reach that very special target.”