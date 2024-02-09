Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Roundabout has a full calendar of fundraising events planned for the year ahead.

For supporters with a head for heights, places are now available to book for a sky diving adventure on April 13 or September 14.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to the weekly Slow Reads newsletter. Grab a cuppa and enjoy some of our best journalism. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Star, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

For an equally vertical challenge, May 4 sees the return of the hugely popular annual Roundabout abseil, a chance to descend Sheffield Hallam University’s 140ft city centre building.

There are so many ways to support Roundabout in 2024

Runners can sign up for places in the Sheffield 10k on September 29 and cyclists can enjoy competing in Ride London, the May 26 100-mile bicycle adventure.

Keen walkers can take part in the celebrated Yorkshire Three Peaks Challenge on July 6, 24 miles of Yorkshire’s most beautiful terrain, including the 1585m accent over the famous three hills, Pen-y-ghent, Whernside and Ingleborough.

And the year will also see the return of some of Roundabout’s most popular events, including Night at the Musicals, the Yorkshire Chocolate Festival, the annual Sleep Out and Quizmas.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“We have a great programme of events planned for 2024 with something to suit all our supporters,” said Roundabout fundraising manager Emily Bush.

“As we continue to expand out services and help even more of the region’s most vulnerable young people, it is increasingly important that we raise the money needed to ensure we can continue to give the highest level of support.

“The reality is, though, that that we could not continue without the tireless enthusiasm and dedication of all our brilliant supporters, who always give so much of their time to all our events.

“Our 2024 fundraising events programme really does offer something for everybody and we look forward to welcoming you all at some point during the year.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Places will be limited at all events so we do advise anybody interested to get in touch as soon as possible.”