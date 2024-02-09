Challenges, chocolate and something to sing about with Roundabout
Roundabout has a full calendar of fundraising events planned for the year ahead.
For supporters with a head for heights, places are now available to book for a sky diving adventure on April 13 or September 14.
For an equally vertical challenge, May 4 sees the return of the hugely popular annual Roundabout abseil, a chance to descend Sheffield Hallam University’s 140ft city centre building.
Runners can sign up for places in the Sheffield 10k on September 29 and cyclists can enjoy competing in Ride London, the May 26 100-mile bicycle adventure.
Keen walkers can take part in the celebrated Yorkshire Three Peaks Challenge on July 6, 24 miles of Yorkshire’s most beautiful terrain, including the 1585m accent over the famous three hills, Pen-y-ghent, Whernside and Ingleborough.
And the year will also see the return of some of Roundabout’s most popular events, including Night at the Musicals, the Yorkshire Chocolate Festival, the annual Sleep Out and Quizmas.
“We have a great programme of events planned for 2024 with something to suit all our supporters,” said Roundabout fundraising manager Emily Bush.
“As we continue to expand out services and help even more of the region’s most vulnerable young people, it is increasingly important that we raise the money needed to ensure we can continue to give the highest level of support.
“The reality is, though, that that we could not continue without the tireless enthusiasm and dedication of all our brilliant supporters, who always give so much of their time to all our events.
“Our 2024 fundraising events programme really does offer something for everybody and we look forward to welcoming you all at some point during the year.
“Places will be limited at all events so we do advise anybody interested to get in touch as soon as possible.”
To find out more or to register for any of Roundabout’s 2024 calendar of events visit roundabouthomeless.org/support-us/roundabout-events/