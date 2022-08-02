Celebrations planned for Barnsley Lioness Beth England following Euro 2022 victory

Barnsley-born Beth England was on the squad as England won 2-1 at Wembley, claiming the first major trophy for an England football team since the World Cup in 1966.

The 28-year-old striker had a meteoric rise to the top, from working in Wellington Street chippy from the age of 17, to making the England Women’s squad.

Beth England

Beth joined the Junior Tykes with her twin sister Laura, before moving to Sheffield United’s centre of excellence.

They progressed to United’s Academy at 13 and remained there until they were 16.

The Euro’s were Beth’s first major tournament at senior level, after breaking into the first team at 16, followed by England Under 19 and Under 23 performances.

In August 2019, Beth received her first senior call-up to the England Team, and currently plays for Chelsea, having previously played for Doncaster Belles and Liverpool.

The leader of Barnsley Council congratulated Beth and the team for their “incredible victory”, adding that the authority will ” ensure we formally celebrate her role and the victory in Barnsley.”

Councillor Sir Steve Houghton CBE, leader of Barnsley Council, said: “We would like to congratulate Bethany England and the rest of the women’s football team on an incredible victory at the European Women’s Football Championships against Germany last night and thank them for bringing football home after 56 years of waiting.

“In Barnsley, we believe that anything is possible, and Bethany is a fantastic role model. Her hard work and determination are great examples of how you can achieve your goals and aspirations. Thank you for inspiring our nation and leaving a legacy that will inspire many future generations.

“We are incredibly proud of Bethany’s achievements and will ensure we formally celebrate her role and the victory in Barnsley.”

Stephanie Peacock, Labour MP for Barnsley East added: “England’s women made history with their fantastic win against Germany at the weekend.

“I am delighted for the team, and hope it marks a turning point in women’s sports across the country.

“I am especially proud of Barnsley’s very own Beth England for the part she played in the victory.

“She serves as an inspiration to young girls across the area, showing them they are capable of achieving amazing things, in football, or any sport they wish.”

Dan Jarvis, Labour Mp for Barnsley Central also voiced his pride, adding: ““Football has finally come home! Many congratulations to the Lionesses, Sarina and her backroom staff on a sensational victory. A special shout-out goes to Barnsley’s own, Beth England.

“First a domestic double winner with her club, now a European champion with her country.

“The Lionesses did more than just lift a trophy on Sunday, they elevated the entire women’s game for the next generation.

“Beth will undoubtedly continue to build on her incredible success but her place in history is already secured.