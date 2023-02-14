A bingo player is celebrating after scooping a whopping £50,000 prize in Sheffield.

The lucky player won the prize at Buzz Bingo Sheffield Parkway, on Cricket Inn Road, during the Big Buzz Special last month, and has shared his plans to split the money with his partner.

The Sheffielder, who wishes to remain anonymous, has been a regular at the Sheffield Parkway club for three years, but the game on January 21 was the first time he had won a big jackpot with his ‘full house'.

He was ‘ecstatic’ to win the huge £50,000 cheque – as was Buzz Bingo presenter David Whittle as it marked the largest amount of prize money he had ever given away.

Buzz Bingo Sheffield Parkway staff awarded one lucky man a £50,000 cheque at the Big Buzz Special jackpot game last month

Steve Edward, general manager at Buzz Bingo Sheffield Parkway, said: “We could not be happier for our lucky winner and their fantastic win. What an amazing start to 2023.

“The Big Buzz Special is an exclusive game to Buzz Bingo played across all clubs, so for us to have a winner here is just fantastic. Everyone was cheering from their seats – it was such an exciting moment.”

Chief operating officer at Buzz Bingo, Stevie Shaves, said: “The atmosphere in club when there’s a win is always incredible, and we’re delighted to see one of our lucky members win £50,000 on the Big Buzz Special jackpot game at Buzz Bingo Sheffield Parkway.

“Overall, Buzz Bingo players win more than £2m per week in bingo prize money and we love to celebrate every one of them with our amazing community.”