Celebrations as 'Sheffield 1000' charity meets £100,000 milestone

A charity set up to support local people and organisations in Sheffield has handed out its 100th cheque – taking the grand total it has awarded so far to £100,000.

The 100th cheque was presented to Worral Environment Group.

Nancy Fielder, a member of the Sheffield 1000’s judging panel, said: “It’s a fantastic milestone for the charity to have reached in such a small space of time.

She added that “it’s such a simple charity but has a massive impact.”

The Sheffield 1000 Charity was set up in 2021 with the mission to get people to donate £1 each week to support local Sheffield-based charities, good causes and organisations or individuals that need help.

Ms Fielder also spoke about the charity reaching smaller groups that may not usually be recognised and said that they were keen to hear from everybody.

Co-founder and patron, Dan Walker, said: “When we launched The Sheffield 1000, we simply wanted to make a difference in Sheffield and do that with just £1 a week.

“There are so many smaller charities and good causes that need support to keep going, and I love the fact that people who live in the city can also give in the city and take care of those around us.”

He added: “It is wonderful to see the impact we’ve been able to have in the community.”

This donation to Worral Environment Group has supported the final part of the restoration of a historical washing trough, paying for the repair of the dry-stone walling surrounding it.

Members of the group tidied the area in the 1980’s, but the blocked culvert caused flooding, leaving a major nearby path waterlogged in wet weather.

The group has received this donation on a milestone of their own, on the year of their 40-year anniversary.

Peter Wells, chair of Worral Environment group, took on this role five years ago and said those involved are “so selfless in what they have done for Worral.”

Mr Wells also gives into the Sheffield 1000.

He said: “As soon as I saw it, I bought into it because it’s quite nice to put back into your own community.”

He added: “If Sheffield people can look after Sheffield people, then I think that’s great.”

The next phase for the group is to repair the paths surrounding the trough so that people have easy access to the historical site.

TV presenter and broadcaster Dan Walker is hosting a charity brunch for the Sheffield 1000 at the DoubleTree by Hilton Sheffield on May 9.

noon.

