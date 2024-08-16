Celebrating a special Sheffcare birthday with a visit to the seaside
Sheffcare care home charity Sheffcare is currently celebrating its 30th anniversary and all nine homes in the organisation have been hosting a range of birthday activities, including special visits to the seaside.
For the residents of Knowle Hill care home in Beighton that meant a day on the beach in Cleethorpes - and for resident Shirley Harrison the visit would not have been complete with an ice cream!
“Our birthday celebrations have included everything from our own care home Olympics to an art exhibition and plenty of parties,” said Sheffcare Chief Executive Claire Rintoul.
“All our residents always enjoy a trip out and there’s nothing more bracing and enjoyable than a day by the sea.”
