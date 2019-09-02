Celebrating a month of recovery events in Sheffield
A series of events will be held in Sheffield throughout September, to mark National Recovery Month.
The events, on this year’s theme of ‘join the voices for recovery’ will celebrate the hard work that goes on behind the scenes to promote and support recovery from drugs and alcohol, as well as increasing awareness and understanding of mental and substance use disorders.
In partnership with Sheffield Drug and Alcohol Coordination Team, commissioned treatment providers and Sheffield Recovery Forum, the events and activities aim to bring together individuals and their families who may be either contemplating or starting recovery, or who have been in recovery for some time.
Sheffield treatment providers treat just over 3,000 people a year in the city and, in addition to the treatment offer, there is a thriving Sheffield Recovery Community with over 37 mutual aid and support groups, offering support to help people continue on their journey.
The full calendar of events includes weekly recovery walks, chill and chat sessions, pool and table tennis competitions at Cathedral Archer Project, and a BBQ at Addaction. The activities will be rounded off on September 26 at Sheffield Town Hall, with am event that will take a look back at the month and celebrate all of the hard work that often goes on behind the scenes.
National recovery month volunteer Stuart Whaley said: “A big part of my recovery is about giving back, in return for all the support I have received from Sheffield treatment services and the recovery community. I strongly believe that without people in recovery helping others on the same journey, that there would be no recovery.”
Visit www.sheffielddact.org.uk for details.