The incident took place at around 7.20pm on January 28 at the car park off Pond Street when a 17-year-old boy – who legally cannot be identified – was reportedly sexually assaulted.

Police are not asking the man pictured, or anyone who recognises him, to contact them as he may have information. Anyone who can help is asked to contact SYP on 101, quoting incident number 934 of January 28.