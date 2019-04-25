CCTV image released of Sheffield man missing for over three weeks

South Yorkshire Police has issued a CCTV image of a 63-year-old Sheffield man who has now been missing for over three weeks.

James Green was last seen leaving his home address in the Ridgeway Road area on Wednesday, April 3.

Do you recognise 63-year-old James Green?

The CCTV image was captured just prior to him going missing.

He is around 5ft 6ins tall and of medium build.

Officers are becoming increasingly concerned for his welfare and want to speak to anyone who has seen him recently.

If you think you may have seen him, know where he might be, or have any other information which might help police enquiries please call 101 quoting incident number 353 of 23 April 2019.