CCTV appeal to trace man wanted by police in connection to a reported theft in Sheffield
Do you recognise this man?
Police officers in Sheffield have released a CCTV image of a man they would like to speak to as part of an investigation in connection with a reported theft.
South Yorkshire Police has not included any further details of the offence.
If you recognise the man pictured in CCTV and believe you can help, you can pass information to the police online or by calling 101, quoting incident number 850 of April 24 2024.
Alternatively you can contact CrimeStoppers anonymously at their website crimestoppers-uk.org/, or by calling 0800 555 111.
