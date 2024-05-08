Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Police officers in Sheffield have released a CCTV image of a man they would like to speak to as part of an investigation in connection with a reported theft.

South Yorkshire Police has not included any further details of the offence.

If you recognise the man pictured in CCTV and believe you can help, you can pass information to the police online or by calling 101, quoting incident number 850 of April 24 2024.