Ben Dalton and his fiancee went to bed at 10.30pm on Wednesday (September 8) with his Kawasaki Vulcan still safely chained up outside his home in Beech Way.

But when they left the house the next morning at 11.15am, they realised the bike was gone.

They initially reported the theft to the police – only to see soon after a post in a community Facebook group showing the Kawasaki burned and abandoned in the park behind Lower Meadow Primary Academy, Batemoor.

Now, Ben has launched an appeal for anyone who might have CCTV of the incident or the thieves involved to contact the police.

Ben’s fiancee Jakitta said: “He’s gutted. It was his pride and joy. He worked really hard to get that bike. He’s only had it a few months.

"We thought it might have been lifted into a van until we saw the Facebook post. You don’t if it was just kids or what.”

The bike, registration number P822 GPF, had been chained outside the Dronfield home, but the culprits broke the padlock.

The Kawasaki Vulcan, registration number P822 GPF, was stolen on Wednesday night heading into early Thursday morning from Beech Way, Dronfield.

Ben’s neighbours say they heard the bike being loudly driven away from the street near to 2am, but this has not been confirmed.

The bike was set alight on the Batemoor park at around 2.30am. It appears have been set alight with petrol or another accelerant.

Anyone CCTV footage or believes they have information about the offenders can contact South Yorkshire Police on 101 and quote incident number 21000-524261.