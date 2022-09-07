News you can trust since 1887
Cazoo St Leger Festival: Supermodels Caprice and Jodie Kidd spotted at Doncaster Racecourse

Supermodels Caprice and Jodie Kidd were seen in attendance for the Cazoo St Leger Festival today, as they explored the track before crowds filtered in.

By Harry Harrison
Wednesday, 7th September 2022, 4:31 pm

The Cazoo St Leger Festival got underway today as thousands are expected to flock to South Yorkshire for the event set over four days.

Before any of the crowds were allowed into the racecourse this morning, supermodels Caprice, aged 50, and Jodie Kidd, 43, were photographed taking a tour of the course.

Caprice said: ”My Mum had racehorses in California so I grew up on the tracks up until the age of ten. I have to say I have never seen a grass course before, because in the States it tends to be mainly on dirt tracks.”

Supermodels Caprice and Jodie Kidd were seen enjoying the first day of the Cazoo St Leger Festival in Doncaster

The pair are said to be very excited for the annual, Ladies Day, where awards are handed out for the best outfits of the day.

It’s the one day where fashion appears as important as the racing itself, with previous winners having walked away with £1,000 as the prize,

Caprice said: “It’s far more glamourous than I expected, because in Cali you show up in your shorts and sneakers. I can’t wait to see all the Ladies of Yorkshire don their finest for Ladies Day tomorrow.”

Ladies Day is held on Thursday 8th September, followed by Doncaster Cup Day on Friday 9 the September at Doncaster Racecourse.

Jodie looked fantastic in a Tommy Hilfiger Houndstooth monochrome print dress with french sole flats and a Holland and Cooper White Blazer

Tickets and information for the festival can be found here for people who don’t want to miss one of the highlights of the flat racing season.

Caprice captivated racegoers in a divine original vintage design from the White Isle, and Camilla Rose Millenary lilac statement hat and her hair was worn in her famous poker straight platinum blonde locks.
