The Master Cutler’s Challenge has been annual event since 2008. It is one of the largest fundraising events in the region, raising in excess of half a million pounds for local causes.

This year’s Master Cutler is James Tear of The Solpro Group which has been a family owned business in Sheffield since 1760. He is leading the challenge in aid of the work of Cavendish Cancer Care.

The challenge will raise money for and highlight the work that Cavendish does supporting the whole family. Families like the Clark-Collins family who have benefitted from Cavendish’s support as their son Josh undergoes treatment.

Master and Mistress Cutler, James Tear and Jo Tear launch the challenge

Josh’s Mum Harriet said: “Everyone at Cavendish understands what impact living with cancer can have on the whole family. They understand the emotions, and give you the time and the space to help work through them whilst feeling truly supported.”

The Challenge asks businesses, organisations and membership groups to grow a £50 seed fund, as much as possible, using any legal or ethical means.

James said: “I am incredibly moved by the stories of the families that Cavendish supports. We can all come together and use our £50 to make a massive difference to these families. We all know that the impact of a diagnosis ripples through family, friends and colleagues. To have a charity providing a lifeline to all those who turn to them is a true asset in our region.”

Cavendish Cancer Care are there for anyone who is affected by cancer, they offer care and support to both cancer patients and their families. All Cavendish services are provided on a free of charge basis but as an independent local charity, they rely on the generosity of the local public and the support of the community.