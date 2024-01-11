News you can trust since 1887
Catherine will feel the cold with her St Luke’s fundraiser

St Luke’s Hospice supporter Catherine Wilson is bracing herself for a chilly end to winter after deciding to take the short cut to fundraising success.
By John HighfieldContributor
Published 11th Jan 2024, 12:32 GMT
Updated 11th Jan 2024, 12:32 GMT
Catherine is already a keen volunteer at the St Luke’s Hillsborough shop near her home.

But on February 29, she’ll be taking that support one stage further when she has her head completely shaved, with the aim of raising at least £500 for St Luke’s patient services.

Carrying out the severest of trims will be the team at Hillsborough salon Posh FX Hair and Beauty.

Catherine is aiming for the ultimate short cut as she supports St Luke's Hospice

“St Luke’s has helped me a lot so I thought it would be a good idea to give something back,” said Catherine, who has already raised more than £250 via her Justgiving page before the cutting even begins.

“Volunteering at the Hillsborough shop helped with building my confidence when I needed that most.

“By the time I have it done we’ll be getting into the warmer season – and my mum has suggested she could knit me a hat.”

To support Catherine’s St Luke’s head shave visit justgiving.com/page/catherine-wilson-1702765292056

