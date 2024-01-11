Catherine will feel the cold with her St Luke’s fundraiser
and live on Freeview channel 276
Catherine is already a keen volunteer at the St Luke’s Hillsborough shop near her home.
But on February 29, she’ll be taking that support one stage further when she has her head completely shaved, with the aim of raising at least £500 for St Luke’s patient services.
Carrying out the severest of trims will be the team at Hillsborough salon Posh FX Hair and Beauty.
“St Luke’s has helped me a lot so I thought it would be a good idea to give something back,” said Catherine, who has already raised more than £250 via her Justgiving page before the cutting even begins.
“Volunteering at the Hillsborough shop helped with building my confidence when I needed that most.
“By the time I have it done we’ll be getting into the warmer season – and my mum has suggested she could knit me a hat.”
To support Catherine’s St Luke’s head shave visit justgiving.com/page/catherine-wilson-1702765292056