Cat invades pitch at Sheffield Wednesday's Hillsborough Stadium, a memorial to Stan Shaw and fury at groom's jeans and t-shirt for wedding - welcome to the latest Behind the Headlines podcast

This week we discuss how a groom has come under fire – after turning up to his wedding wearing a t-shirt and jeans, while his 16 year-old bride donned a traditional gown.

We also talk about a cat called Topsey who invaded the pitch during a match at Hillsborough Stadium – and has been reunited with its owner, having been missing for months.

News that a memorial service – and possibly a permanent memorial – to honour ‘Little Mester’ Stan Shaw also made the podcast.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Behind the Headlines podcast.