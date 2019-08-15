Carnival fever hits Sheffield as annual event goes ahead this weekend
It’s carnival time this weekend after organisers were successful in their second attempt to secure funding to ensure Sheffield Carnival goes ahead.
Earlier this year it was announced that the annual event would not run in June after the team struggled to gain funding from the Arts Council.
Organisers had originally applied for more funding than normal in order to host a road parade however after this was rejected they decided to reapply for lesser funding.
The event was left in doubt but they were soon back on track after they were successful with a second attempt to secure Arts Council funding.
It will be held in Norfolk Heritage Park, Guildford Avenue, from noon until 8pm.
Andrea Risden, director of the Sheffield Carnival, said: “It will be similar to last year’s carnival. We will have African dancers and Belly dancers, activity tents in the park so there is a lot to get involved with.”
Other attractions will include fairground rides, craft workshops, face painting and live stages that will be featuring local talent like comedian Tal Taylor and Ravelle, a spoken word artist that will be performing.
In previous years, Sheffield Carnival has hosted a number of activities such as African dancing and African drumming workshops, Indian dancing workshops, and an array of artists and singers.
And this year they are looking to introduce even more art forms, such as spoken word into a line up of performers.
The theme for this year’s event is ‘Made in Sheffield’ to represent and celebrate the diversity of the city and celebrating Sheffield’s steel heritage.
Andrea said: “It’s a phrase we’ve heard before. We came up with this theme after sub-categorising it with many ideas like super heroes.”
The event will also include a parade at 3pm.
For updates follow @sheffcarnival on Twitter or search Sheffield Carnival on Facebook.