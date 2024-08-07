Caring family business celebrates prestigious award win
Mental Health Specialist was awarded to Horizon’s Glen Robson which recognises Glen’s unparalleled understanding of debilitating mental health conditions and supporting individuals to avoid acute hospital admissions by fostering their independence and improving their overall quality of life.
The awards are a renowned platform that honours the achievements and excellence for the home care and care home sector, paying tribute to the workforce, who through dedication and a commitment to care, going above and beyond to support those who are most vulnerable.
Glen Robson, Mental Health Specialist, Horizon Care said, "My passion has always been to work in the mental health community, and being recognised for all of my efforts across the years is such an honour.”
The awards ceremony was hosted by TV host Josie Gibson at the London Marriott Hotel, on the June 15.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.