Caring family business celebrates prestigious award win

By Kerry Sharpe
Contributor
Published 7th Aug 2024, 09:40 BST

Horizon Care, a Yorkshire-based family owned and run care provider proudly announces its award win at the Stars of Social Cre Awards 2024.

Mental Health Specialist was awarded to Horizon’s Glen Robson which recognises Glen’s unparalleled understanding of debilitating mental health conditions and supporting individuals to avoid acute hospital admissions by fostering their independence and improving their overall quality of life.

The awards are a renowned platform that honours the achievements and excellence for the home care and care home sector, paying tribute to the workforce, who through dedication and a commitment to care, going above and beyond to support those who are most vulnerable.

Glen Robson, Mental Health Specialist, Horizon Care said, "My passion has always been to work in the mental health community, and being recognised for all of my efforts across the years is such an honour.”

The awards ceremony was hosted by TV host Josie Gibson at the London Marriott Hotel, on the June 15.

