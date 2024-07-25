Care home residents take a walk on the wild side

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Skunks, snakes and hedgehogs…there’s never any saying who the next visitors will be at Knowle Hill residential care home in Beighton.

The home - one of the group of nine operated across the city by charity Sheffcare - welcomed some unusual animal characters for residents to meet as part of Sheffcare’s 30th birthday celebrations.

The quirky collection - which also included everything from owls to mice - all came from Leanimals, the business founded by lifelong animal lover and enthusiast Leanne Gill.

“It’s not always possible for some our residents to get out and enjoy wildlife so we decided to bring the wildlife to them,” said Knowle Hill manager Michelle Wright.