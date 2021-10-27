Ryan Geddes, also known as Ryan Lee, was one of three men who died in a collision in Kiveton Park on Sunday evening.

He was travelling in a white Ford Fiesta along with fellow teenagers – named locally as Martin Ward and Mason Hall – when it came off the road on Kiveton Lane and crashed into a tree.

A fundraiser has now been launched to cover the costs of Ryan’s funeral and to support his family.

Kiveton Park car crash victim Ryan Geddes was about to become a father, his girlfriend has revealed, in a fundraiser which has been set up to cover his funeral costs. Picture: Facebook.

The Go Fund Me page was created by a friend of Ryan’s, who wrote: “On the evening of Sunday 24th October a terrible car crash in Todwick took the lives of three young men. One of those men was a very dear and close friend of mine, Ryan Geddes.

"Ryan's mum and dad, Natalie and Ian, are like family to me and I have set up this page to help them give Ryan the funeral he deserves.”

The post goes on to reveal that Ryan was expecting a child with his girlfriend, named by family and friends as Jessica.

Three teenagers died in a car crash in Kiveton Park, Rotherham, near Sheffield on Sunday evening - they are (L-R) Martin Ward, Mason Hall and Ryan Geddes, also known as Ryan Lee.

It continues: “Also I'd like to hope we can raise enough to also help Ryan's girlfriend, Jessica give their unborn child the best start in life.

"Any amount you can spare would be very gratefully recieved and would help lift the financial burden that the family face at this awful time. Thank you.”

Ryan’s girlfriend Jessica posted on Facebook to pay tribute to the ‘love of [her] life’.

In the post she writes that she will ‘continue on’ to bring their child into this world and ‘give him/her the best life possible’.

Three teenagers died in a car crash in Kiveton Park, Rotherham, near Sheffield, after a white Ford Fiesta hit a tree - tributes have been laid at the scene.

Jessica adds: “My heart hurts writing this post, never thought it would ever come to this. RIP to the love of my life I'm so heart broken right now and just really wish you was here with me right now.

"Gone way to soon babe but I'll continue on to bring our child into this world and give him/her the best life possible I'll do you proud I hope your looking down on me somewhere till we meet again I love you so so much.”

So far the fundraiser has raised £2,971 of its £6,000 goal.

It was launched on Tuesday and has received donations from more than 140 people.

Earlier this week, the families of both Martin Ward and Mason Hall paid tribute to them.

Martin’s mum, Sarah Jane Smith, said her son had the ‘biggest heart’ and that he and his best friend Mason would be ‘so sadly missed’.

She added: "This shouldn’t have happened, they were far too young to have this happen. They hadn’t even lived their lives.”

Mason’s grandfather, Peter Hall, revealed that he died just days after his 19th birthday.

He paid tribute to the ‘big strong lad’ while laying flowers at the scene of the crash on BBC Look North on Monday night.

Flowers, balloons, handwritten notes and photographs have all been left at the scene of the crash in memory of the men.

A car decorated with their names and the signatures of their family and friends has also been left at the scene.