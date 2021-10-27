Martin Ward, aged 18, of Swallownest, Mason Hall, aged 19, of Woodhouse, and Ryan Geddes, aged 19, of Kiveton Park, died after a white Ford Fiesta they were travelling along Kiveton Lane in left the road and collided with a tree close to the Todwick Court junction at around 6.10pm.

The three men sadly died at the scene.

Rother Valley’s MP Alexander Stafford offered his condolences, adding: “My heart goes out to the family and loved ones who have been lost in this tragic accident.”

Rother Valley's MP and Wales Councillor have paid tribute to three young men who died in an accident on Monday.

Councillor Dominic Beck, who represents the Wales ward at Rotherham Council added: “It has been devastating and shocking to hear of the tragic loss of life in Kiveton.”

“The thoughts, prayers and love of everyone in the local community I’m sure are with the families and friends of those who lost their lives.”

Mason Hall was one of the teenagers who died in a car crash in Kiverton Park, Rotherham, on Sunday.