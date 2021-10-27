Car crash Kiveton Park Rotherham: Council and MP pay tribute to trio who died in horror crash
Rotherham Council and Rother Valley’s MP have paid tribute to three young men who died when their car hit a tree in Kiveton.
Martin Ward, aged 18, of Swallownest, Mason Hall, aged 19, of Woodhouse, and Ryan Geddes, aged 19, of Kiveton Park, died after a white Ford Fiesta they were travelling along Kiveton Lane in left the road and collided with a tree close to the Todwick Court junction at around 6.10pm.
The three men sadly died at the scene.
Rother Valley’s MP Alexander Stafford offered his condolences, adding: “My heart goes out to the family and loved ones who have been lost in this tragic accident.”
Councillor Dominic Beck, who represents the Wales ward at Rotherham Council added: “It has been devastating and shocking to hear of the tragic loss of life in Kiveton.”
“The thoughts, prayers and love of everyone in the local community I’m sure are with the families and friends of those who lost their lives.”
South Yorkshire Police said a white Ford Fiesta was being driven along Kiveton Lane, close to the junction with Todwick Court, in Rotherham, when the collision happened on Sunday, October 24.
In a statement, the force said that officers had been called to the scene at 6.10pm.
Anyone with information about the collision, including those who may have dashcam footage relating to the crash, has been asked to call police on 101, quoting incident number 676 of October 24.