The Swiss Valais flock, one of the rarest breeds to live at Cannon Hall Farm in Barnsley, should have white heads and black faces, but an accident has left them all with a pink rinse

and a new hairdo.

Farmer Richard Nicholson, one of the directors said, “We painted their creep feeder red and gave it a bit of an overhaul, but then we started to notice their hair changing colour. As they have rubbed their heads against the feeder to get the food, the dye has transferred and every single one of them has pink hair. At least we can say we have some very original looking animals here on the farm and they look very festive as we head towards Christmas.”

Sheep at Cannon Hall Farm in Barnsley have given themselves shocking new pink hairdos by mistake

Cannon Hall Farm is open to the public and is supporting visitors struggling with the cost-of-living crisis by launching its winter saver pricing, where farm admission tickets start at just £4 per person. It’s also hosting a ‘Santa’s magic button’ event which is a show involving Santa, after which children get to visit an elves workshop and pick out a present.

“People are beginning to notice the pink as they’re in the main field when you walk past the farm,” explained Richard. However, sadly, the pink isn’t here to stay. The sheep are sheared twice a year, so if you want to see their new look, you’ll have to visit soon. All tickets have to be booked in advance online.

