Cannon Hall Farm launch anniversary podcast!

The family behind one of Barnsley’s best-loved tourist attractions are celebrating their 35th anniversary of being open to the public with a new podcast series that reveals it almost didn’t exist at all.

The Nicholson family, who run Cannon Hall Farm, in Cawthorne, has launched the first episode in a six-episode show called The Cannon Hall Farm Podcast, to tell in detail their story of survival for their family farm, which almost went bankrupt in 1989.

Brothers Rob and Dave Nicholson, best known for appearing on TV shows like Springtime on the Farm and The Yorkshire Vet, have teamed up with the next generation of the family - son-in-law and experienced podcast producer Henry Hewitt, and son Tom Nicholson - the farm’s head of marketing - to record their memories of how the farm attraction came to be.

Rob said: “Podcasting was not something that was on mine or Dave’s radar. I think I’d listened to ten minutes of one before and Dave had been to watch one be recorded, and that was it. We have always tried to embrace new ideas and the younger generation of our family really felt this would be a brilliant avenue to have the opportunity to tell our story in more detail. We’ve done bits on TV but you don’t have long, so you can’t go deep into a subject and explore it.

Celebrating the first podcast: The Nicholson family of Cannon Hall Farm.

“We really wanted to share the reality of what life was like for us in 1989. When we were at school, we knew every pound we spent was a pound further away from being able to stay at Cannon Hall Farm. We knew we were losing money every year and that we had an obligation to fight, to try to stay here, to make sure that Dad and Mum's efforts weren’t in vain.”

It was in 1986 that the banks tried to foreclose on Cannon Hall Farm, advising the family to sell up before they went bust. Rob and Dave - just teenagers at the time - worked second jobs to bring extra income to subsidise the farm, and as a family began planning on a last-ditch attempt to save the farm, by reinventing themselves as a tourism attraction.

Rob added: “Our whole future depended on whether anyone turned up. It took three years of solid endeavour to transform a crumbling, decaying farm into something that was fit fo invite local families onto. Dave and I would work second jobs then come home and mix concrete.

“We borrowed Angora goats, we borrowed a shire horse off our cousin. We bought a couple of cheap Shetland ponies from a guy in Doncaster. We did what we could to get a display of animals together.

Richard, Robert and David Nicholson getting ready to open Cannon Hall Farm to the public in 1989.

"We took £25 quid that first day open, which I remember thinking is handy but it's not a game changer. But by the next Saturday we took £120 which was.

"When I think back about that week, that first year, it makes me quite emotional because it could have been nipped in the bud. Our hopes for the future, all that we’ve managed to enjoy along the way, could have been lost if we’d backed the wrong horse that week.

"I think the fact that our evolution as a farm and a tourist attraction has taken 35 years and has meant that it is pretty much a lifetime’s work. I still hope to have more years left in me yet but to look back on where we started to make ends meet, has been quite emotional."

Cannon Hall Farm’s constant reinvestment has meant it is now seen as one of Yorkshire’s best-loved tourist attractions, having scooped many awards over the years.

The Cannon Hall Farm Podcast is a weekly series that releases every Thursday and can be listened to on all major providers. On launch day, it charted tenth in the Apple UK Podcast charts.